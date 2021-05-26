Seven of the big cats from the animal park featured on the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" are headed to Keepers of the Wild in Mohave County.
Keepers of the Wild owner Jonathan Kraft said this week that his nonprofit wildlife sanctuary in Valentine, about 35 miles northeast of Kingman, will become home to seven big cats from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
It's part of a rescue operation conducted with several other large animal sanctuaries in cooperation with the U.S. Justice Department. The operation is re-homing 68 endangered big cats from Tiger King Park, including lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a single jaguar. According to a news release from Keepers of the Wild, the animals were removed because of "ongoing Endangered Species Act violations" at the Oklahoma facility.
The park was featured in the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King," which made minor celebrities out of its former owner, "Joe Exotic," and his rival big cat park owner, Carole Baskin.
The Justice Department said in a news release it will seek civil forfeiture of the animals. According to the release, inspectors with the USDA's Animal and plant Health Inspection Service conducted three reviews of Tiger King Park since December. During the inspections, the park received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter to protect them from bad weather, the release said.
Keepers of the Wild says the cats will receive "utmost veterinary care, top-notch diets, daily enrichment opportunities and large animal habitats to roam."
Keepers of the Wild is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995, and is licensed by the USDA, the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The animal sanctuary has been home to animals deemed either unfit for the wild, or have spent too long in captivity — including predators such as lions, leopards and cougars; as well as emus, ostriches, cows, bison, burros and llamas.
Joe Exotic says he has prostate cancer and will undergo tests to determine how advanced it is.
