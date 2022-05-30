BUCKSKIN MOUNTAIN STATE PARK -- A 7-year old girl was struck by a boat and killed near Buckskin Mountain State Park on Sunday.
According to San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Blackard, the girl was struck within about 5 feet of shore by a boat driven by Arthur Garcia at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. Blackard said Garcia’s boat went on to strike the shoreline as well. Blackard said a subsequent investigation found that Garcia was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and operating his vessel in a reckless and negligent manner.
Blackard said emergency personnel conducted life saving measures on the girl as she was transported to La Paz Regional Medical Center, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department arrested Garcia on a felony charge of operating under the influence, causing death or injury. Blackard said Garcia is being held in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California pending bail.
Blackard said the sheriff’s department’s investigation is still open. Buckskin Mountain State Park is near the Parker Strip, just south of the Parker Dam and Lake Havasu.
