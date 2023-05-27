8-year-old California girl involved in London Bridge Beach drowning incident

A California girl is in “extremely critical condition” after she nearly drowned in the swim area by London Bridge Beach late Saturday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., an 8-year-old female California resident disappeared underwater while in the swim area with relatives, said Sgt. Kyler Cox, supervisor of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team.
Family members were swimming near the victim when she disappeared under the water, Cox says. Immediately after her disappearance, the victim’s relatives began searching for her with one family member pulling the child to shore.
The girl was located on the bottom of the lake in approximately 4 1/2 feet of water, Cox says. When the Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team arrived at the scene, CPR was being performed on the victim.
“We were told anywhere from three to five minutes from the time she disappeared under the water until the time she was located,” Cox said of the victim’s rescue by family members.
The victim was treated by River Medical paramedics along with the sheriff’s office and Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel, Cox says.
The child was then transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition and will be airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas, Cox adds.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety is continuing its investigation into Saturday’s drowning incident.
