Mohave County Health Department reported 87 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday -- the most cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 25 cases in Lake Havasu City -- also a record number. The county also reported the death of Lake Havasu City resident. The unidentified person was older than 90 years old, and the county didn't say if the death occurred at a medical facility.
Bullhead City continued to post the most new cases, with 56 new positive tests reported on Tuesday. There were four positive cases in Kingman and two in the small communities along Mohave County's northern border. Of the 25 Havasu cases, 21 are under investigation, meaning nursing staff don't yet know how they were exposed. Eleven of those cases are under the age of 50.
There are now 250 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 13 deaths. Kingman has had 315 cases and 43 deaths, Bullhead City has had 547 cases and 25 deaths, and the northern county communities have had 31 cases.
Mohave County now has 1,142 positive cases and 81 deaths since March. The county considers 424 of those positive cases to be fully recovered.
Statewide, an additional 44 people have died from covid-19, bringing the total since the beginning of the outbreak to 1,632, health officials said. State health officials reported nearly 4,700 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, an inflated number because of an undercount Monday.
Arizona has seen skyrocketing infections this month after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed his stay-at-home order to expire on May 15. Over the past seven days, nearly one in four coronavirus tests has been positive, a rate far higher than any other state. The positivity rate is a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
