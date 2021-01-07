Lake Havasu City officials reported that Frontier Communications phone service outage resulted in emergency dispatchers being unable to receive 911 calls Thursday morning.
The announcement appeared to coincide with a spike in user complaints that occurred at about 9:15 a.m., according to internet service monitoring tool, Downdetector.com. At that time, Downdetector recorded 60 reported service issues. By 11 p.m., an additional 65 service issues were reported. The website also reported measurable spikes in service issues that took place Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, Frontier officials were aware of the problem as of Thursday morning, and were working to resolve the issue.
Lake Havasu City residents were informed that should they dial 911, their calls may be directed to surrounding law enforcement agencies. Those agencies could still transfer callers to Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers upon request.
Gray said that Havasu residents will be notified as soon as the issue has been resolved.
