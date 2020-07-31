Lake Havasu City residents attempting to reach emergency dispatchers will not be able to do so by calling 911, according to city officials.
According to Lake Havasu City spokesman Anthony Kozlowski, the city’s 911 service is provided through Verizon Wireless. Verizon has experienced outages nationwide, and in Lake Havasu City.
Although technicians are attempting to find a solution to the issue, emergency lines in Havasu will be unavailable as of Friday afternoon. Havasu residents in need of emergency assistance are advised to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s non-emergency number at 928-855-4111.
Residents can remain updated on the issue through the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s mobile app, as well as through the city’s website at lhcaz.gov.
The city will announce when 911 services are restored through Verizon Wireless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.