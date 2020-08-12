Screenings
Students will not be allowed at school if they exhibit any of the identified covid symptoms, such as a fever, cough, or vomiting.
Face masks
Students, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks at all times until the state health department deems them unnecessary.
Playgrounds
Students must wash hands before and after recess. No more than two grade levels at a time will take recess at once.
Classrooms
All schools will attempt to physically distance desks and tables, with at least an arm’s length of distance and all desks facing in the same direction.
Buses
Students will load the bus from back to front, and unload from front to back. When possible, students will take seats that are spaced apart. Face masks will be required on buses if distancing is not feasible.
Dropping off and picking up
Students will be dropped off and picked up without parents getting out of the car. Parents with prior permission to get out of the car may have assigned times to pick up and drop off their children.
Cafeterias
Students will be prohibited from sharing lunch items and outside food cannot be delivered to the school. Schools will assign students to specific seats within the cafeteria.
Field trips
Field trips are suspended indefinitely. School-wide assemblies will not be held, but virtual events are possible. Large-scale on-campus events such as “back to school nights” are suspended.
