Hollywood came to Havasu on Thursday. Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped for lunch at The Chair early Thursday afternoon.
There were few details about why they were in the area, but restaurant employees said they were passing through Lake Havasu City and wanted to check out the English Village area and eat somewhere with a view.
And in Havasu, it doesn't get better than a view of the historic London Bridge and Bridgewater Channel.
The power couple, known for their appearances in television’s “That 70s Show” and a long list of film roles, were happy to pose for photo with restaurant staff. The image was posted to The Chair’s Facebook page as soon as they left the premises, and the social media post already had hundreds of reactions.
