Update: (11:41 a.m.)
I-40 eastbound fully reopen; several high country highways remain closed
PHOENIX – Interstate 40 eastbound has fully reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The following highways remain closed:
• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
• US 191 in both directions south of Alpine (MP 188-253)
• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)
• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and north of State Route 260 (MP 325-278)
• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
• SR 366 near Mt. Graham in both directions (MP 131-137)
Update (11:21 a.m.): Interstate 17 northbound and Interstate 40 westbound have fully reopened while Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened east of Ash Fork to Winslow, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The following highways remain closed:
- I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Ash Fork (MP 72-146)
- US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
- US 191 in both directions south of Alpine (MP 188-253)
- SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)
- SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
- SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and north of State Route 260 (MP 325-278)
- SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
- SR 366 near Mt. Graham in both directions (MP 131-137)
Interstate travelers looking to pass through Arizona are encouraged to use southern routes, including I-10 and I-8, for travel.
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 northbound has reopened between Black Canyon City and State Route 179, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The following highways remain closed:
• I-17 northbound between State Route 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)
• I-40 westbound between Holbrook and Ash Fork (MP 289-146)
• I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-255)
• US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
• US 191 in both directions south of Alpine (MP 188-253)
• SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)
• SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
• SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and north of State Route 260 (MP 325-278)
• SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
• SR 366 near Mt. Graham in both directions (MP 131-137)
