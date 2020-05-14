Drivers on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City should be prepared for delays of up to 15 minutes starting Thursday night. Crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation are planning road-striping work along a 14-mile section of the highway, from north of SARA Park to Hyde Park Avenue near Lowe's. The work is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.