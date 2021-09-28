The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that robbed a Desert Hills adult bookstore at gunpoint just before noon on Tuesday.
The suspect used a gun to steal money from the business in the 3500 block of London Bridge Road at approximately 11:48 a.m., MCSO said.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, black hat, dark sneakers with a red bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information about the suspects identity or information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact us at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-037338.
Clerk: Is that a gun in your pants, or are just happy to be here?"
I am happy to see that he was wearing a mask. How many bags of quarters did he get in the heist?
🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣 Still LMAF. You get the best comment of the year award!
