After a major water main break Tuesday morning in Needles, water has been restored to the majority of the community after a local emergency was declared.
According to Needles City Manager Rick Daniels, the City of Needles Utility Department was alerted of a water leak dripping into the center median of Interstate 40. A bridge engineer was called out to investigate it. The leak was complicated by the fact that the 16-inch water line was built into the bridge itself.
Two hours later, the small leak had burst, causing debris and mud about two feet deep over the surface of I-40. The freeway was shut down, and California Highway Patrol responded to close eastbound lanes while the mud was cleared.
As attempts to repair the break continued to fail, the Needles City Council voted unanimously to declare a local emergency.
As of Tuesday night, most of the community's water had been restored. The bridge was declared structurally safe, and councilmembers asked the Needles community to conserve water until repairs are completed.
Crews are expected to continue working over the next few days to install an overlay for water to pass through until parts are located to repair the broken water line, according to ZachNews.
A water station is set up today at the El Graces Train Depot for those who do not have access yet.
