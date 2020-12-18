The winter sports season will be delayed again after the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted on Friday to push back the start date to Jan. 18, 2021.
Initially, the AIA adjusted its start date for winter sports competition to Jan. 5 after a special meeting in November. March 5 is scheduled to be the end of the regular season for winter sports.
“I understand that it’s for our kids’ safety,” Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna said. “I believe the AIA is making very educated decisions based upon their Sports Medicine Advisory Council and I wholeheartedly believe that they are doing what is in the best interests of our student-athletes.”
All winter athletic programs at Lake Havasu High have been practicing since Nov. 9 and are still allowed to hold practices through the winter break.
“We’ve been practicing for quite some time now and our athletes are going to have roughly 10 weeks of practice before they have their first game,” Zampogna said. “That’s something I’ve talked about with our coaches. What we’ve been talking about since the start is how to kind of restructure practices and not just daily, but weekly plans to not have our coaches or athletes get burnt out from practicing with only ourselves and not playing any games and coaches have done a fantastic job of that so far.”
According to a press release from the AIA, the decision was made by the board to help mitigate covid-19 hospitalizations in Arizona and there are concerns with 90% of the state’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds being full. The AIA alluded to projections of ICU beds possibly exceeding over 100% in the upcoming weeks, as cases surge throughout the state.
“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely,” AIA Associate Executive Director Joe Paddock said. “We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.”
Another consideration which factored into the AIA’s decision was to allow schools to practice for 14 days prior to the start of competition after returning from winter breaks.
In the press release, the AIA said the only thing that would cause a delay or change to the Jan. 18 start date would be either a government prohibition or a statewide shutdown from Gov. Doug Ducey. Conferences will have an opportunity to decide the total number of weeks of competition, but there will be a maximum number of weeks allowed by the board.
The AIA and the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) released sport-specific modifications on Dec. 2, which included no fans allowed at any basketball, soccer and wrestling competitions to start the winter sports season. All those modifications will remain in place and schools are required to follow them.
“These measures will allow us to start the season and I hope, that as we see hospitalizations go down, some of the restrictions regarding spectators, be lifted,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said.
With the delay, the spring sports season will be postponed to a March 1, 2021 start and conferences will have the opportunity to modify the length of the season.
“I just want to thank the parents and our athletes and our coaches for being flexible and for being understanding,” Zampogna said. “We’re trying to make our seasons happen.”
