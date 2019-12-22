A small aircraft crashed Sunday morning near Pilto Rock just south of Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said a man suffered a minor ankle injury when his ultra-light style aircraft crashed on land near Pilot Rock, on the Arizona side of the lake. A female passenger was uninjured.
The sheriff's office said deputies and Lake Havasu City firefighters hiked to the crash site after numerous calls were received by emergency dispatchers. They found the man and woman unharmed, but requested a helicopter transport because of the extreme terrain. The man said he was flying the aircraft when his engine shut off and wouldn't restart. He attempted to make an emergency landing, but he hit several rocks on the ground, causing the aircraft to roll onto its side. The National Tranpsortation safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
Pilot Rock is located on the banks of Lake Havasu, just south of SARA Park. According to GoLakeHavasu, the trail to Pilot Rock is an old mining road that leads to a dark red lava rock outcrop in the Colorado River that was once used by steamboat pilots for navigation.
