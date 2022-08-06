Disc golf: The not-so-traditional golf gameDisc golf: The not-so-traditional golf game

Disc golf is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in a competitive, but relaxing way, and in Lake Havasu City you can play all year-round! Best of all, it's free (you can't beat that)! The Grand Island Disc Golf Course is a nine-hole course located on the island. Holes vary from short to long, with some dog legs and tree obstacles. Some holes are over loose gravel so we recommend using a disc you're not afraid to scuff up on those holes.

