Disc golf is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in a competitive, but relaxing way, and in Lake Havasu City you can play all year-round! Best of all, it's free (you can't beat that)! The Grand Island Disc Golf Course is a nine-hole course located on the island. Holes vary from short to long, with some dog legs and tree obstacles. Some holes are over loose gravel so we recommend using a disc you're not afraid to scuff up on those holes.
All about disc golf in Lake Havasu City
- Go Lake Havasu
-
- Updated
- 0
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Talkabout
Articles
- Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination; Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary
- City Council: Incumbents lead in early ballot results
- Blue harvest: City begins culling of aquatic vegetation
- Former Interagency Council CEO indicted on federal charges
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to discuss decorum after ‘inappropriate’ comment
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.