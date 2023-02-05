There wasn’t a free seat in the house Saturday night at the London Bridge Resort convention center.
On Saturday, Miss Nature and a squad of drag queens and kings with the AZ Pride Tour came to Lake Havasu City, the first stop in their tour of rural Arizona towns. The event was a sold-out show as more than 300 guests packed London Bridge Resort to watch an evening of lip sync performances of popular hits from artists such as Lady Gaga, Selena and Cher.
But not everyone in Lake Havasu City had been excited for the drag event to happen.
For months leading up to AZ Pride Tour’s show, some residents in the community protested and repeatedly appealed to the City Council to cancel Saturday night’s show out of fear that drag would harm children. AZ Pride Tour’s show did allow for those under 21 to attend with an adult and there were some children in attendance on Saturday night.
There weren't any organized protests observed at Saturday's event, but the voice of opposition didn't go completely unheard.
Miss Nature, whose real name is Christopher Hall, read a letter he says was sent by a “long time resident” of Lake Havasu who had discussed with neighbors how drag shows are in “poor taste,” don’t go well with the “traditional, family and religious based community” and that they would organize to push people like Hall and his supporters out.
In response Hall asked those in the audience to exchange information so they can work together to start an organization or system of support for people like Hall who also spoke throughout the show about his struggles growing up gay in Florence, a small Arizona town.
“Here is what I say to that…we are going to show them this is an LBQT-inclusive community,” Hall said.
The crowd packed into the convention center was a mix of both old and young attendees who—no matter their age—all seemed to feed off a communal energy of a love for drag and performance that lasted all three hours of the show.
Ellen Richie is a winter visitor from Boston who says she loves going to drag shows. Riche says she thinks all the controversy the show stirred up is “ridiculous.”
“People should just be real and live in this world,” Richie said.
Stephanie and Kinlee Henderson are a mother and daughter, respectively, from Prescott who traveled to Havasu specifically for the AZ Pride Tour’s show. Last year the two went to Flagstaff to see the show because, according to Stephanie, it's rare that drag shows are open to all ages. For her daughter's sake, she says she jumps on any opportunity to attend an all-ages show.
Kinlee’s favorite thing about drag, she says, is the outlet it provides to the people who do it.
“It is a fun way for people to express themselves and get a chance to do what they like,” Henderson said.
Lucky for the Hendersons, Hall announced some of the dates for next year’s tour which will include Prescott -- and for the third year in a row, Lake Havasu City.
