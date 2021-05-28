This Monday beginning at 9 a.m., the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens will hold a Memorial Day celebration for veterans at their new veteran section of the cemetery.
Memorial Gardens staff have been working day and night to make sure the veteran section, which is dedicated to veterans from all branches of the military, is ready in time for Memorial Day. Celebrations will be led by the VFW, Honor Guards and more.
Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens is located at 1698 Deer Run Drive.
