An upcoming vaccine clinic in Lake Havasu City should be another shot in the arm for Mohave County’s improving coronavirus numbers.
Lake Havasu City will host another vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The Mohave County Department of Health said the walk-up clinic would provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are 250 appointments available for the event.
The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the training room at the northside fire station, 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd. Visitors may access the fire station by using College Drive. The county said directional signs will be posted to assist people unfamiliar with the area.
Appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or call 928-753-8665 on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New cases of coronavirus in Mohave County remain low, with 20 positive cases announced on Friday. Only two of those cases were in Lake Havasu City.
That brings the total positive cases reported in the county to 19,937 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Mohave County has administered 69,958 doses of coronavirus vaccine, with 47,318 people receiving at least one dose -- that’s about 21.8 percent of the total population.
