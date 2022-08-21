Hoover Dam once generated enough hydroelectric power to serve more than 1.3 million people, until that power flow was nearly halved in June under an order from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
With water levels at Lake Mead continuing to diminish, the power provided by the dam could become more uncertain.
And while there’s no upside to this situation for anyone in the Southwest if that happens, Mohave County residents will still be able to keep the lights on. It’s just going to cost more.
According to UniSource Energy Services Media Relations Supervisor Joseph Barrios, Mohave County’s largest electric utility company does not rely specifically on hydroelectric power, although that energy may be purchased by the company to serve its 80,000 customers in Mohave County.
As of 2021, UniSource acquired 45% of its energy from natural gas, with 37% percent of its power purchased from other sources, and 18% of its power coming from renewable energy. And according to Barrios, only about 1% of UniSource’s power was sourced from hydroelectric dams two years ago.
Although Barrios says its not a resource the company relies upon heavily, however, the loss of that resource could still impact UniSource customers indirectly.
“The potential loss of hydro resources is a concern because it would mean there’s less capacity to go around,” Barrios said. “Utilities and other customers who purchase energy from hydro resources would need to look to the market like everybody else, which would drive up prices and scarcity.”
Lake Mead and Lake Powell represent the largest reservoirs in the United States, each harnessing the power of a river that serves more than 40 million Southwestern residents. Hoover Dam can produce an annual 2,080 megawatts of power. But with water levels continuing to fall at Lake Mead, the Bureau of Reclamation ordered that the dam’s generation capacity be reduced to 1,076 megawatts earlier this year.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the dam will no longer be able to produce electricity if Lake Mead’s water level falls below 950 feet.
Current reclamation projections show a 20% chance that water levels at Lake Mead will fall below 1,000 feet within the next three years.
“UniSource is continuing to shift away from dependence on purchased power to greater self-reliance with our own cleaner generating assets, ensuring a stronger, more flexible resource portfolio,” Barrios said. “This will include a mix of cost-effective renewable resources and efficient natural gas generation. Water consumption is a key planning metric. We expect to reduce our overall water consumption for power production over the next 15 years.”
