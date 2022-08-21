Hoover Dam
Andy - stock.adobe.com

Hoover Dam once generated enough hydroelectric power to serve more than 1.3 million people, until that power flow was nearly halved in June under an order from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

With water levels at Lake Mead continuing to diminish, the power provided by the dam could become more uncertain.

