Crews work on Built Well Construction’s Paraiso homes at the corner of Moyo and Querio Drive. New construction has been slowly increasing for about a decade, and appears to have gotten another boost since the start of the pandemic.

With the Bureau of Reclamation’s announcement this week that Arizona would lose 21 percent of its Colorado River water allocation next year, a lot of the state’s attention has been focused on how it uses its water. Many in the community have suggested curbing new development as a way to cut back on water use.

Lake Havasu City has experienced significant growth in the past couple years that has added hundreds of homes with more still being developed.

