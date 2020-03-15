Schools across Arizona will close through March 27 over concerns about the coronavirus.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced the statewide closure Sunday. The governor’s office said in an open letter that concerns over the virus and staffing shortages at schools prompted his decision.
“As more schools announce closures and education administrators express staff shortages within their schools, now is the time to act,” he said. “A statewide closure is the right thing to do. While this measure will not stop the spread of COVID-19, it will bring certainty and consistency in schools across Arizona.”
Hoffman said her office is in close contact with school sites to ensure students still have access to nutrition and healthcare services they may rely on.
The state is directing school administrators to provide continued learning opportunities through online resources and materials that can be sent home, and develop plans to continue breakfast and lunch services for students.
The Governor's office said the state is working with the United State Department of Agriculture to ensure students who receive free and reduced-price meals will continue to have access to those services. Additionally, the state will allow schools to begin summer food service operations and provide boxed meals as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.