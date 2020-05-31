Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced an 8 p.m. curfew throughout the state for the next week.
Ducey said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that the curfew goes into effect today and continues for one week.
The News-Herald has reached out to city officials for details on the curfew's implementation in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County.
NOTICE:— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020
At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week. 1/
(2) comments
Well....rest assured that "I'm not the social distance police" Schuster ain't about to try to run those drunks out of BJ's at 8 pm
Just out of curiosity at one time does the curfew end or will it run from 8 tonight for a full week? And of course the C/F's of Havasu will not pay any attention to it because THEY KNOW BETTER!
