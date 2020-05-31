Ducey: Schools will reopen in fall, youth sports can resume

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about about the state's most recent coronavirus data during a news conference Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced an 8 p.m. curfew throughout the state for the next week. 

Ducey said on Twitter Sunday afternoon that the curfew goes into effect today and continues for one week. 

The News-Herald has reached out to city officials for details on the curfew's implementation in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County. 

"This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide," he wrote. "Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest."
 
Ducey said his declaration also expands the mobilization of the National Guard to protect life and property throughout the state. 
phildo

Well....rest assured that "I'm not the social distance police" Schuster ain't about to try to run those drunks out of BJ's at 8 pm

HwyRovr
HwyRovr

Just out of curiosity at one time does the curfew end or will it run from 8 tonight for a full week? And of course the C/F's of Havasu will not pay any attention to it because THEY KNOW BETTER!

