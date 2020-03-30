PHOENIX -- The school year is over.
In an announcement this morning, Gov. Doug Ducey and Kathy Hoffman announced they were extending their order closing schools through the end of the academic year.
In a prepared statement, the pair said the decision follows "updated guidance'' from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a decision from the White House to extend physical distancing guidelines though the end of April.
"Today's announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions,'' the statement said.
The move is not entirely unexpected. In fact, state lawmakers approved legislation earlier this month setting out procedures for what would happen if schools remain closed, including scrapping the annual achievement tests.
