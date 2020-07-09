Gov. Doug Ducey has announced a new executive order that limits indoor dining to 50 percent of capacity.
The order was announced at a 3 p.m. press conference.
The capacity is based on the fire code, he said.
Ducey also announced a "dramatic" expansion of testing for coronavirus throughout Arizona. Ducey said the state will process 35,000 tests per day by the end of July, 60,000 by end of august, and the state will increase lab capacity.
