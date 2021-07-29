PHOENIX – A play on words from a Tom Cochrane song and a safety message written by a Phoenix area law enforcement officer are the winners in the 2021 Arizona Department of Transportation Safety Message Contest.
The department said more than 6,000 people voted for the safety message they wanted to see on the overhead message boards. The top two safety messages will be displayed on overhead message boards July 29-30.
A Phoenix area law enforcement officer submitted the “Miss your exit” message, which reads:
"MISS YOUR EXIT?
IT'S OKAY
WE MADE MORE AHEAD"
The “Life is a highway” message was sent in without the author’s name or contact information, but a note was included saying it was derived from Tom Cochrane’s 1991 song, “Life is a Highway.” It reads:
"LIFE IS A HIGHWAY
I WANNA RIDE IT
WITH A SEATBELT ON"
While both entrants remain anonymous, their words will still be spotlighted on overhead message boards.
"It's encouraging to know that thousands of people also care about safety and voted to see these messages on signs across the state," ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a news release. "With states across the country posting safety messages, it only gets more difficult to create a one-of-a-kind message. This year’s messages are unique and sure to make an impact on drivers."
The Safety Message Contest launched five years ago and has received more than 18,000 entries.
