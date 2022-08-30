Republican Picnic (7).JPG

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward makes an appearance Saturday at the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Committee Picnic, at Hualapai Mountain Park.

PHOENIX -- Kelli Ward is telling a federal judge if she lets the Jan. 6 Committee access her phone records it will endanger not only her rights but those of the entire Arizona Republican Party.

Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, said through attorney Alexander Kolodin that the subpoena issued by the committee seeks to discover with whom she communicated about her "concerns'' with the 2020 presidential election.

1
4
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.