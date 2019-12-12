Arizona schools would be forced to admit children who have not been immunized if an Arizona lawmaker has his way.
State Rep. John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) has introduced a bill that would define immunizations as "solely the decision of the pupil's parent." The bill says schools may not refuse to admit or otherwise penalize students who have not received all their vaccinations, unless there's an active case of the disease at the school and the public health department had declared an outbreak.
Fillmore's bill would also eliminate a requirement that students who receive cash assistance from the state are kept up to date on immunizations.
Fillmore, a Republican from Apache Junction, represents District 16 in the House of Representatives. The bill is House Bill 2050.
(1) comment
This is why we need to stop electing old conservatives, science and health means nothing to them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.