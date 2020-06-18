One day after Gov. Doug Ducey implemented new coronavirus guidelines in an effort to mitigate the spread in Arizona, the state hit an all-time high of new virus cases Thursday.
There were 2,519 new coronavirus cases reported statewide on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, bringing the total to 43,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The last record number of daily cases was set two days ago, on June 16, wth nearly 2,400 cases reported that day.
Mohave County also saw a record high for new cases reported in one day. On Wednesday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 41 new cases and 4 deaths.
Thirty-two new deaths were also reported Thursday throughout the state of Arizona, bringing the total to 1,271. The total number of tests taken increased by 15,703 on Thursday in Arizona, bringing the total number of tests to 517,666 statewide.
