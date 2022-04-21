PHOENIX -- Arizonans won't get a chance to decide the fate of a $1.9 billion tax cut that mainly benefits the rich.
In a brief order late Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court accepted the argument of attorney Kory Langhofer that the state constitution prohibits voters from referring any matters affecting the support and maintenance of state operations. And that, the court concluded, even precludes voters from deciding whether to leave the state with more money than the Republican-controlled legislature says is necessary.
Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, who issued the order, did not explain how the court reached that conclusion or even whether the decision was unanimous among the seven justices. He promised a written opinion at some future date.
Thursday's ruling is a major setback for Invest in Arizona which sought to give voters the last word on the controversial plan to scrap the state's progressive income tax structure in favor of a flat 2.5% rate on all earnings.
