As part of the Governor Ducey’s and the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Arizona Testing Blitz,” Sonora Quest will be offering coronavirus testing to residents of the Lake Havasu City area on Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.
Those who think they have been exposed to or could be infected with coronavirus are being encouraged to get tested.
According to Sonora Quest, the testing site was made possible with support from organizations including the Lake Havasu City fire and police departments, Home Depot and Lowe's. Per the CDC guidance, please wear a mask or face covering when visiting the testing site. Bandannas or handmade masks are acceptable.
100 Park Avenue
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.