Mobile testing site

A mobile testing site was organized by Sonora Quest Laboratories Saturday in Kingman. They tested 216 people, and four came back positive.

 Casey Jones/Special to Today’s News-Herald

As part of the Governor Ducey’s and the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Arizona Testing Blitz,” Sonora Quest will be offering coronavirus testing to residents of the Lake Havasu City area  on Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.

Those who think they have been exposed to or could be infected with coronavirus are being encouraged to get tested.

According to Sonora Quest, the testing site was made possible with support from organizations including the Lake Havasu City fire and police departments, Home Depot and Lowe's.  Per the CDC guidance, please wear a mask or face covering when visiting the testing site. Bandannas or handmade masks are acceptable.

Cost:  Attendees should bring their insurance information. Uninsured patients will also be covered under this program with no out of pocket costs anticipated.
 
RSVP: Space is limited to a maximum of 500 patients and will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Testing available from 6 – 11 a.m.
 
Where: Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center
100 Park Avenue
Lake Havasu City, AZ  86403
For more information, sonoraquest.com/testingblitz.
 
Sonora Quest says it has performed and reported results of more than 35,000 diagnostic coronavirus tests. Furthermore, with additional test collection supplies such as swabs, reagents and appropriate personal protective equipment, Sonora Quest has additional capacity to run up to 4,200 molecular tests per day at its Tempe lab.
