The Arizona Department of Public Safety is now investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place Wednesday morning, north of Lake Havasu City.
The accident took place at about 6:30 a.m., when state law enforcement officials say a sedan collided with a tractor trailer. According to state investigators, one of the sedan’s passengers was confirmed dead at the scene. The accident reportedly occurred on State Route 95, near milepost 201, north of Lake Havasu City.
More information in this case will be released as it becomes available.
