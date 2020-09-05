An attempted homicide suspect was arrested Friday after he allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old Thursday at a residence in the 2000 block of Quartzsite Place in Lake Havasu City.
Previously, MCSO issued information to the public seeking information on the whereabouts of the suspect in the assault, Gary Edwin Pappilli. On Friday at approximately 3 p.m., detectives received an anonymous tip regarding Pappilli’s location.
Deputies and detectives, along with officers from Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to the area and began a search for Pappilli’s vehicle. The vehicle was located a short time later at a residence in the 3500 block of Grelle Street, and they attempted contact with occupants inside the home.
Pappilli began yelling at the officers from inside the home, threatening that he had bombs and would blow the house up. Deputies began using their onboard PA systems, asking Pappilli to exit the residence.
MCSO SWAT was activated and called to the scene. A female subject was released from the home at that time without incident.
At approximately 4:30 PM, black smoke was observed coming from inside the home, and it was discovered that Pappilli had attempted to set the residence on fire.
Pappilli then exited the front door of the residence carrying a large wooden stick and charged towards deputies, also throwing a glass bottle and rocks in their direction. Non-lethal rounds were fired towards Pappilli, however the rounds were ineffective.
Pappilli continued to charge towards deputies holding the wooden object and deputies utilized their taser, which was effective. Pappilli was detained and placed in restraints.
MCSO SWAT was deactivated prior to their arrival.
Gary Edwin Pappilli was arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Involving Serious Injury, and Arson — all felonies.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the arson arrest and will be transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility upon release.
Pappilli has been arrested on multiple felony counts since 1998, including alleged incidents of drug sales, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and kidnapping.
This investigation is ongoing.
