A Lake Havasu City doctor is facing almost 50 felony counts under an indictment from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The state is seeking assistance from patients who may have received treatment from the defendant.
Until last year, 40-year-old Jose A. Lopez treated patients at the Institute for Male Health and Performance, at 89 Civic Center Lane. According to state prosecutors, Lopez was indicted by an Arizona grand jury in December, and a warrant was issued for Lopez’ arrest in early December. The Dec. 12 warrant detailed felony charges including four counts of fraud, one count of conspiracy, 41 counts of computer tampering, one count of identity theft and one count of money laundering. That warrant was served by Lake Havasu City Police officers four days later, at a location on the 2000 block of McCulloch Boulevard.
The Attorney General’s Office is seeking the assistance of patients who may have received treatment from Lopez (who may also have used the name, “Joseph Lopez”) as state officials seek to prosecute Lopez in Mohave County.
According to state prosecutors, Lopez may have committed a fraudulent scheme that spanned from June 2017 to March 2021, in which he obtained employment, prescription medications or financial benefit by means of false pretenses.
From July 2018 to April 2019, Lopez is believed to have obtained employment or financial benefits under an AZ Western College job application, by means of false pretenses.
Lopez is also accused of stealing the identity or identifying information of fellow Lake Havasu City Doctor Essa Sidiqi, of Lake Havasu Primary Care. Prosecutors also say that Lopez forged prescriptions for medications including Albuterol, Norel Ad, Hydroxizine, Meloxicam, Baclofen and others while practicing alongside Sidiqi.
Lopez is believed to have had a possible accomplice from July 2020 through March 2021, according to state prosecutors. The indictment has identified that accomplice as Havasu resident Bonnie M. Elizarraraz, who has also been indicted on one count each of fraud and conspiracy in the case. Elizarraraz is believed by state prosecutors to have collaborated with Lopez in the commission of possible acts of theft, fraud, forgery, computer tampering and identity theft.
Specific details of the accusation against Lopez were not made available by the District Attorney’s Office as of Wednesday.
Lopez’ next court appearance is scheduled to take place Monday in Mohave Superior Court, in Kingman.
Lake Havasu City or Mohave County residents who have received treatment from Lopez are asked to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section in Prescott, at 928-778-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.