An ATV rollover accident resulted in one fatality Friday night in Havasu Lake.
According to Cynthia Bachman, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department public information officer, a collision was reported at 7:56 p.m. near K and I Streets in Havasu Lake.
The vehicle was described as a four-seater RZR that had rolled over.
SBCSD deputies responded to assist at the scene, and California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
CHP public information officers did not return multiple calls as of Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated as it develops.
