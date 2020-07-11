The Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board will hold a special meeting this week to determine when the new school year will begin.
Although an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey has pushed back the start of school to Aug. 17, LHUSD is considering beginning school on Aug. 3, the original start date, via distance learning until students are allowed back on campus.
“There’s no hard and fast decision yet,” said new superintendent Rebecca Stone. “We’re still waiting to hear from the Arizona State Board of Education and more directives from Ducey for additional guidance. Our ultimate goal is to have our children back in classrooms.”
This week’s meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday and Stone says she will take a recommendation to the board for reopening on Aug. 3.
“We’re trying to navigate the directives in terms of being open the best we can,” she said. “If we aren’t able to open before the 17th, we will provide the best educational experience we can for our students.”
If the district begins before Aug. 17, the students who have signed up in-person learning would have their coursework materials delivered to them in a similar fashion as end of last school year.
Screenings
Students will not be allowed at school if they have fevers of 100.4 degrees or higher, shortness of breath, or a cough.
Face masks
Students and staff are welcome to wear face masks, but they are not required.
Playgrounds
Students must wash hands before and after recess. No more than two grade levels at a time will take recess at once.
Classrooms
All schools will attempt to physically distance desks and tables, with all desks facing in the same direction.
Buses
Students will load the bus from back to front, and unload from front to back. When possible, students will take seats that are spaced apart. All highly touched surfaces will be wiped down after each trip.
Dropping off and picking up
Students will be dropped off and picked up without parents getting out of the car. Parents with prior permission to get out of the car may have assigned times to pick up and drop off their children.
Cafeterias
Students will be prohibited from sharing lunch items and outside food cannot be delivered to the school. Schools will assign students to specific seats within the cafeteria.
Field trips
Field trips are suspended for the first semester. School-wide assemblies will not be held, but virtual events are possible. Large-scale on-campus events such as “back to school nights” are suspended.
