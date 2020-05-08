The Pacific Southwest region of the Better Business Bureau seeks public nominations to recognize companies as part of its annual Torch Awards for ethics program.
The ideal business award candidates are companies that positively impact the community, keeping ethics and integrity at the forefront of operations. A business may self-nominate and the award is open to all for-profit businesses.
Torch Awards for Ethics nominations are being accepted through May 22. For details, visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.
The BBB is also hosting a scholarship contest for high school students in grades 9-12. The program awards $5,000 in scholarships, split among five recipients, for their essays on “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in our Community.”
Interested applicants for the student scholarships should submit their work at torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Students who would prefer to receive a paper application may contact Tierra Terry at tierra. terry@ bbbcommunity.org.
There is no fee to enter.
