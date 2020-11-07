Here’s a look at these November meteor showers, the best times to see them and how active they will be.
Northern Taurid meteor shower
When: The Northern Taurid meteor shower became visible in late October and will continue each night through Dec. 10, according to the American Meteor Society. Its peak period will be overnight on Wednesday, Nov. 11 into the early morning on Thursday, Nov. 12, when the moon will be about 15% full.
How active: This meteor shower usually generates only five to 10 shooting stars per hour, with the highest numbers in the darkest locations. But astronomy experts say this shower is notable because it tends to produce bright fireballs. So, this one is worth watching for its quality rather than its quantity.
Fun fact: The Taurids got their name from the constellation Taurus.
Leonid meteor shower
When: The annual Leonid meteor shower started to become visible Nov. 6 and will continue through Nov. 30. Its peak period will be the overnight hours of Monday, Nov. 16 into Tuesday, Nov. 17, when the moon will be only 5% full.
How active: This meteor shower usually generates about 15 meteors per hour.
Fun fact: “The shower is called Leonids because its radiant, or the point in the sky where the meteors seem to emerge from, lies in the constellation Leo,” says TimeAndDate.com.
Tips for viewing meteor showers
You don’t need any special equipment, like telescopes or binoculars. Astronomy experts say you just need your own set of eyes, but you should give them about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark before looking for meteors shooting across the sky."
If you have a blanket or a reclining lawn chair, you can lie down and look straight up into the night sky. Experts say it’s better to look at the entire sky, not just the origin point of the meteor shower.
If the moon is giving off a lot of light, either wait for the moon to dip lower in the sky or look as far away from the moonlight as possible.
Experts say the best time to look for meteor showers is generally from midnight to the pre-dawn hours. That’s when meteor showers tend to peak, producing the highest number of shooting stars per hour.
