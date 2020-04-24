The Better Business Bureau of Arizona will provide $500 and $1,000 grants for small businesses impacted by the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBB Arizona announced its Main St. Matters Grant Program on Friday.
The organization is teaming up with Desert Financial Credit Union to provide grants of $500 and $1,000 to help small busineses. Applications will be accepted starting on Wednesday, April 29.
For more information, call Kryistyna Hook at the Better Business Bureau's Lake Havasu City office at 928-302-3701, or email her at kryistyna.hook@bbbcommunity.org.
