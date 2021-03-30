If the federal government imposes new restrictions on guns they're going to have to enforce them without Arizona's help.
On a 17-13 margin the state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation that makes it illegal for state and local governments and employees to enforce, administer or cooperate with any federal law, act, treaty, rule or regulation that is ``inconsistent with any law of this state regarding the regulation of firearms.''
HB 2111 already has been approved by the House, sending the measure to Gov. Doug Ducey. And he has signed every measure promoted as protecting firearms that has reached his desk.
Tuesday's vote comes just a week after an armed gunman entered a Colorado supermarket with what police said was an assault-style rifle and killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive at the scene. The timing did not go unnoticed by Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.
``We couldn't wait more than eight days before we put this bill back up on the (voting) board,'' he said.
``We took some time for some mourning and some thoughts and prayers,'' Quezada continued. ``And then we got right back to perpetuating the status quo right here in Arizona.''
