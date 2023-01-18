One is dead after a fatal vehicle accident this week, in which a pickup truck reportedly struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Lake Havasu and Willow Avenues.
Emergency first responders were called at about 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist at the scene. According to police, the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Lake Havasu Avenue before turning onto Willow Avenue, where the vehicle struck bicyclist Ronnie Allen, 42, of Lake Havasu City.
Allen was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The circumstances of that accident remained under investigation as of Wednesday.
