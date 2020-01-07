Arizona could become a Second Amendment sanctuary state if the “2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act” — a bill introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City — passes.
Biasiucci’s bill, House Bill 2093, would make any federal rulings or laws that violate the Second Amendment “null, void and unenforceable” in Arizona.
The bill would also ban the state, along with cities and counties, from using staff or financial resources to cooperate with laws that violate the Second Amendment.
Biasiucci said the act’s goal is to send a clear message to the federal government.
“We continue to see a steady and deliberate push by some on the national level to place more and more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners,” Biasiucci said. “We must remember that the states created the federal government, not the other way around.”
His bill follows Mohave County’s decision in early November to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The California town of Needles made a similar declaration in August.
During the debate by county supervisors last fall, Supervisor Hildy Angius said the declaration wasn’t legally binding, but it was “a statement from one government entity to another about a strong stance that the county — and maybe the state, soon — don’t intend to budge on.”
Angius also called for “statewide nullification” of Second Amendment-infringing laws at the meeting, where Biasiucci was present and lent his support.
He answered Angius’ call to action and took the fight to the state level.
“It has become sadly apparent that some individuals in our country, including most of the Democratic presidential candidates, have every intent to challenge our Second Amendment rights if they have an opportunity,” Biasiucci said. “People that I represent are highly concerned and want to make sure that their rights are protected. I do too, and that is why I’ll be working to pass this legislation.”
The bill has 13 cosponsors and was filed on Monday. Biasiucci believes his bill will pass, “though probably along party lines,” he said.
“This is an issue where we should expect our elected officials to stand up for local control and to protect our Constitutional rights,” he said. “I applaud our Mohave County Supervisors for taking the step to protect our county, but now it’s time to protect our state.”
Tom Garven - [thumbup]
Thank you.
Typical Attacks on 2nd Amendment Freedoms – And That's Not All
Here are some links to start the discussion.
1. Arizona Gov. Ducey and STOP orders are at least in part an attack on the 2nd Amendment.
https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2018/08/15/arizona-doug-ducey-wont-budge-on-crown-jewel-of-gun-legislation/
2. And this from the NRA
https://seeingredaz.wordpress.com/2019/07/29/az-gov-ducey-takes-on-your-2nd-amendment-rights/
3. And certainly this story of a Maryland senior which had an argument with his sister. He was killed by police at 5:30 am in the morning.
https://reason.com/2019/10/06/states-are-depriving-innocent-people-of-their-second-amendment-rights/
These are just three [3] out of many thousands of links and stories anyone can find on the internet dealing with only one of our freedoms. And many of the other freedoms we enjoy are either being weakened or highly regulated to the point of elimination. For example, a conservative professor can no longer speak at many colleges and universities for a fear of violence either against the school, its public property or against the individual who desires to make a public statement. Freedom of speech is certainly under attack and in just a few short years it could become a highly controlled and regulated activity just like it is in Canada. They are already well on their way to the elimination of free speech. And it shouldn't make any difference if you are a Democrat, Republican, Independent, Liberal or Conservative; many of the freedoms which built our once great country over the last 243 years or so are being either attacked, highly regulated and/or eliminated one by one but I don't believe we are being told the WHOLE story.
The vast majority of American people or at least those I know would not even consider taking a gun to a school, church or any other public gathering place with the intention of killing people. We just don't but it does happen. What we have and it is getting worse every year is a very sick society.
Crimes like robbery, gang violence and personal attacks like rape are on the rise. Mass murder seems to be glorified by the media since it means higher viewer ratings however that seems to encourage copycat actions. And suicides and personal self destructive behaviors are on the rise. We have school children who are so frightened today who believe they need to take a gun or knife to school to protect themselves from bullies. And people who can't tolerate being criticized on social media to the point they take their own life.
We once had hundreds of mental hospitals in America before they were closed by our government based upon a flawed sense of the ability of certain types drugs to control certain types of behaviors. And here is a scary statistic from a link I usually include when I talk about mental health. “approximately 763,391 severely mentally ill people (over three-quarters of a million) are living in our communities today who would have been hospitalized 40 years ago. Is it any wonder we are becoming a violent society? Here is the link to this study.
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/asylums/special/excerpt.html
No I don't think it is the gun that is the problem. It is the complete and total failure of our government that is the problem and We-The-People have allowed it to happen and I mean all of us; not just the political party that happens to be in the majority at the present time since this failure has been ongoing for generations. We have stood by and watched while our politicians have failed to fund both medical and mental care for some members of our society. We have selected government representatives to represent us that have no idea how to even establish a monitoring system of personal behaviors. We arm guards at our schools since some parents feel it is the governments job to educate their children instead of We-The-People sitting down and talking with our children. We fail to take action when school behaviors show we should because teachers no longer want to get sued or fired for interfering in family matters. We sit up crisis hotlines instead of directly assigned a trained professional to an individual who is in danger of self mutilation or death.
I could go on for hours about stuff that needs to be done however this posting is already too long. However, if we don't soon quite the bickering over meaningless stuff we will end up losing our country. There are powers at work who believe a one world government is what is needed. To me that is a flawed elitist attempt at controlling our freedoms.
It is my sincere hope that when you vote in 2020 you vote for the candidate who you believe best represents your point of view and not just some political party. After all, political parties can't even vote and they basically disappear after an election. And it goes without saying that your selection can be from ANY political party since there are both good and bad candidates in every political party. Choose wisely.
December 31, 2019 - “Mi tiempo ha expirado. 2020 ha llegado. Coloreame que me haya ido. Adios.”
Mintió, como siempre
Rep. Leo Biasiucci - [thumbup]
Have you ever even met this guy? The fact he was even elected amazes me. Sorry but he's a real big zero...[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]
I’m not sure this is necessary or even desirable, I haven’t read the proposal, However, If it works in California regarding immigration and non cooperation with Federal authorities, it should work with 2nd Amendment restrictions, don’t you think? [thumbup][beam]
deaton - [thumbup]
Immigration and cooperating with feds are laws or administrative issues, gun ownership is a guarantee in our Constitution. Please don't let efforts like this one water down the difference.
Dementia Dawn, Lil rovR and HG Leftism has forgotten some definitions and who they apply too. Don't ever forget you cant protect the first without the second.
right
1) n. an entitlement to something, whether to concepts like justice and due process, or to ownership of property or some interest in property, real or personal. These rights include various freedoms, protection against interference with enjoyment of life and property, civil rights enjoyed by citizens such as voting and access to the courts, natural rights accepted by civilized societies, human rights to protect people throughout the world from terror, torture, barbaric practices and deprivation of civil rights and profit from their labor, and such American constitutional guarantees as the right to freedoms of speech, right to bear arms, press, religion, assembly and petition. 2) adj. just, fair, correct.
"Dawn King" - "HwyRovr" - "HavasuGuy" - As usual a lot of cut and past words from - IMO - a Russian operative in the usual attempt to mislead the massively ignorant. According to most intelligent people the Constitution already protects gun nuts and this stupid bill is just pandering to the foolish. What would be great is if the Republicsums controlling our legislature actually worked on something important, like education or infrastructure.
Again, more nonsense from JVW. Our Constitution guarantees our rights to bear arms. These sideshows to create state or county 2nd Amendment rules are just that, side shows. Politicians that deal in this nonsense seem to be saying that our Constitution can be overridden by anyone in Washington DC. That is nonsense and shows that they think they could override the Constitution if they wanted...
JVW - [thumbup]
I guess the US Constitution isn't enough for this moron...
Remember when this guy and other republicans were crying that Obama was going to take our guns? More scare tactics and BS from the right wing fringe.
Agreed, but it helped to sell a lot of guns! Gun manufacturers must have loved Obama!
They did DK, I think they voted him “sales person” of the decades! [thumbup][beam]
Uhh, no they didn't. Why do you lie, all of the time, about everything.
More ridiculous trash from a Republiscum.
