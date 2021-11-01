1:33 p.m. Lake Havasu City Fire Department officials say the blaze at Black Bear Diner was a kitchen fire. The fire is out and no injuries were reported. Officials haven't said how much damage was caused by the fire and it wasn't immediately clear when the restaurant would be able to reopen.
Earlier: Black Bear Diner at the intersection of McCulloch and Riviera boulevards is on fire. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Lake Havasu City firefighters are on scene. Observers saw smoke coming from the top of the building just before 1 p.m.
The News-Herald will provide updates on this breaking story as they become available.
