PLANET RANCH -- The Bureau of Land Management is taking over control of the Planet Ranch Fire that started burning in the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge area and is visible to surrounding communities.
According to a La Paz County Sheriff Department Facebook post the fire started on Wednesday when a lighting strike occurred near the Bill Williams Bridge. The Buckskin Fire Department responded and determined that the fire was isolated and not a threat.
According to Buckskin Fire chief Troy Maloney the fire is burning lighter fuels such as mesquites and cottonwoods.
“These types of fuels will produce light ashes, but not large embers,” Maloney said. “This means that the Hillcrest Bay and Havasu Springs communities are not in a hazardous zone. However, they will be getting smoke, especially in the early morning hours.”
Management of the fire has been turned over to the Bureau of Land Management, which is currently assembling an incident management team and establishing a command post at the La Paz County Sheriff Boat House on Riverside Drive near the Buckskin Fire Station.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is also assisting by having Division of Boating Safety units establish a perimeter to wing water tankers which are utilizing the lake to pick up water to disperse on the fire.
Maloney is urging that people use extra caution when traveling on State Route 95 near Bill Williams Bridge.
