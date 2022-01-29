A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states is currently experiencing a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest covid-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
All eligible donors, especially those with the most transfused blood type O, which is currently at less than half of the desired four-day supply, are critically needed to make an appointment now to give in the days and weeks ahead.
Donors can sign up at donors.vitalant.org to give the gift of life for a patient in need.
Upcoming blood drives
- Feb. 5: Covenant Church: 11am-3pm (located in the Community Center Auditorium)
- Feb. 20: Lake Havasu Community & Elks: 10:30am-4:30pm (located at LHC Elks Lodge)
- Feb. 26: Marine Corps League Aux.: 8am-2pm (located in the Columbian Hall at 186 London Bridge Rd.)
