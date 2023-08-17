A Blythe woman was arraigned this week in Mohave Superior Court on charges including possession of narcotics for sale and unlawful flight from law enforcement during a July traffic stop in Lake Havasu City.
On July 25, the Lake Havasu City Police Department says that 37-year-old Heather D. Lynd was a suspect in a cocaine trafficking investigation. Police received information that Lynd would be traveling from Blythe to Havasu, and officers were posted in the area of SARA Park to intercept Lynd’s vehicle on State Route 95.
Officers ultimately identified and stopped Lynd’s vehicle near the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and State Route 95. According to the police report, officers anticipated the possibility that Lynd may attempt to flee, and placed a law enforcement tire deflation device beneath the vehicle’s front passenger tire before speaking with her.
Refusing to be arrested and driving away not an option, police say
According to the report, Lynd was driving the vehicle with a female passenger. Lynd rolled her window down less than three inches to speak with officers, but refused to lower her window down further upon request by law enforcement. Officers told Lynd to exit her vehicle, and informed her that she was under arrest.
“No I’m not,” Lynd allegedly told officers.
Officers attempted to open Lynd’s door, which was locked. According to the report, Lynd requested to see a warrant for her arrest. According to police, no warrant was required for Lynd’s arrest while probable cause existed. Officers warned Lynd that additional charges would be brought against her if she continued to refuse to exit her vehicle.
Lynd reportedly told officers that she “knew her rights,” and demanded to know what probable cause existed for her arrest. Lynd reportedly held her mobile phone to her window, and may have been recording officers during their encounter.
According to the police report, Lynd then announced her intent to leave the scene, telling officers that they had no reason to arrest her. Officers informed her of the tire deflation device that had been placed beneath her vehicle, and reportedly warned her that she would be charged with escape and resisting arrest if she attempted to leave the scene.
Police say Lynd told officers that they were “scaring” her, and that she was in fear for her life. She attempted to drive forward, and the device deflated Lynd’s front and rear passenger-side tires. According to the report, Lynd proceeded eastbound on Maricopa Avenue, while traveling at about 40 miles per hour.
Police: Flight from officers leads to crash, drugs found in vehicle
Officers followed Lynd’s vehicle, but lost sight of her in the area of Kearsage Drive and South McCulloch Boulevard. Shortly afterward, dispatchers reported a vehicle accident on Challenger Drive, with passengers fleeing from the scene.
According to the police report, officers found Lynd on foot after responding to the area, and apprehended her after a brief foot pursuit. Lynd was taken into custody at the scene, and requested an attorney at that time.
As Lynd was taken into custody, she reportedly told officers that she required two prescription bottles that were located in her vehicle. Officers retrieved those bottles and gave those prescriptions to her. But according to investigators, those prescriptions were only a small portion of the drugs later found in Lynd’s vehicle.
During an inventory search of Lynd’s vehicle, officers allegedly found five plastic bags filled with a combined 144 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. According to the report, officers found another plastic bag containing suspected cocaine.
Lynd was ultimately charged with felony counts including assault, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape from custody, unlawful flight from law enforcement; and one misdemeanor count of failure to obey a police officer.
Arrest follows felony drug citation from early July
Lynd was previously arrested on felony drug charges in Lake Havasu City on July 2, when police say she was found to be transporting as much as 76 grams of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop.
According to police, Lynd was traveling near the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard on July 2 when officers observed an oversized air freshener hanging from her rearview mirror. The air freshener was described as a depiction of character “Patrick Star,” from the cartoon, “Spongebob Squarepants,” about four inches in diameter. Officers reportedly stopped Lynd, believing that the air freshener may have been obstructing her view of the road.
At that time, officers allegedly observed the odor of marijuana in her vehicle. Officers requested consent to search Lynd’s vehicle, which she declined.
A law enforcement K9 was brought to the scene, and Lynd was asked to step out of her vehicle. According to police, the K9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in Lynd’s vehicle.
Officers searched Lynd’s vehicle, and allegedly found several bags of suspected cocaine inside. According to police, those bags appeared to have been labeled and prepared for sale.
Lynd agreed to speak with officers in early July. During that encounter, she reportedly admitted to using and selling cocaine to friends.
According to the July 2 police report, Lynd was released from custody after speaking with officers, pending lab testing of the suspected contraband.
Lynd was arraigned on her felony charges Monday. As of this week, she remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $15,000 bond.
