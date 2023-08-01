Mohave County gained statewide attention almost three months ago, when the county’s governing board voted to explore the possibility of hand-counting ballots in future elections. But on Tuesday, county officials ultimately chose to continue the use of electronic voting machines.
National debate has led to arguments for and against the limiting of voting machines, due to objections by conservatives that such machines may be prone to possible tampering. Elections Director Allen Tempert and his staff were tasked with exploring the possibility of a future hand-count in Mohave County, after a urging from the Arizona Senate under a joint concurrent resolution this year.
According to Tempert, the process of tallying Mohave County ballots by hand would be more expensive, requiring the hiring of at least 250 additional elections staff. A hand-count could possibly be less accurate and more time-consuming than present voting machine technology can provide, Tempert said.
In a two-hour meeting, county supervisors, attorneys, members of the public and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, voiced their concerns for and against the continued use of voting machines.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ultimately rejected the use of a hand-count in future elections by a vote of 3-2, with supervisors Ron Gould and Hildy Angius in favor.
We have a flawed voting system! Plain and simple! Wake Up Sheepeople!
Ever since the Feds forced them to allow 'those people' to vote? BTW - The R's have controlled the AZ elections for quite a while, so who should we blame?
Just remember that Ron Gould and Hildy Angius will be running for office soon, this is just another reason to not vote for these Wendy Rogers puppets. Borrelli needs to go too!
Hey Sonny, You were elected on the same day, using the same system and the same ballots. Was your victory also corrupt?
