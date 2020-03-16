As news about the coronavirus quickly evolves and recommendations from health officials are updated accordingly a pair of popular Havasu events have been thrown into flux, and they have chosen different paths forward.
As of Monday, the Desert Storm Poker Run has announced that it will hold its annual event as scheduled while the Lake Havasu City Boat Show announced that it will postpone.
In a statement on its website, Desert Poker Run organizers said they are aware of the current situation but plan to move forward, at least for now.
“The health and safety of our attendees, and volunteers, is very important to StormPokerRuns and we are taking this seriously,” according to a statement on Desert Storm’s website. “However based on the average temperature(s) in Lake Havasu in April, the location, the typical attendees (99% domestic), and the #1,215 of actual US cases released by the CDC… StormPokerRuns does not see any reason to cancel at this time.”
Desert Storm organizer Christina Nichols said plans are underway for extra precautions at this year’s event due to the virus, but said she couldn’t divulge specifics until arrangements have been finalized.
“We are taking extra precautions to make it safer if we are going to indeed move forward,” Nichols said.
Desert Storm has also announced that if the situation changes and the event is not viable during the scheduled dates, it will be postponed to a later date rather than being cancelled entirely.
For the most up to date information about Desert Strom, visit the website at stormpokerruns.com/desert-storm.html or follow StormPokerRuns on Facebook or Instagram.
While Desert Storm is hopeful that it can go on as planned in about a month, the Lake Havasu Boat Show announced on Monday that it is postponing with just a couple of weeks before the event was scheduled to take place at the beginning of April.
Boat show organizer Bob Brown said certain days have been canceled for weather in the past, but it has never ran into a situation quite like this – where they have had to postpone the event to a later date.
“I think both the Marine Association and the exhibitors are disappointed, and I know a lot of the people who were planning on attending are disappointed,” Brown said. “We are getting quite a bit of feedback on social media. There are people who were planning trips and that sort of thing, so it is going to make it difficult for a lot of people. I feel bad for the exhibitors because this show is one of the most important things that they rely on to start the season for sales.”
Brown said organizers were ready to go ahead with the show as planned as recently as last week, but everything changed when Gov. Doug Ducey announced recommendations of limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people on Sunday.
“It was just becoming more obvious, hour by hour really, that more and more things were closing,” Brown said. “So we would kind of stick out like a sore thumb if we didn’t follow suit. Up until that time we were going to go ahead, but once the governor made that statement it was pretty much time.”
On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump released a recommendation revising the maximum suggested number of gatherings be reduced to 10 people.
Organizers said a new date for the event will be published on its website, and they will send out emails with the revised date once it is finalized. Brown said they will have to work with state parks to find a new date, but they are hopeful to hold the show sometime between mid-May and early June.
“It looks like this moratorium on everything is going to last about eight weeks,” Brown said. “If we can’t get back to normal in eight weeks we are all in for a lot of trouble. But I can’t imagine them not being able to get a handle on this and feel confident that things can continue on safely after an eight-week period. We still definitely plan to have a show this year, but it is probably going to be about eight weeks later than we had initially intended.”
(1) comment
Desert Storm organizers are being quite stupid having it continue. This is where the mayor should step in and say no.
