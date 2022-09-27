A Bonsall, California man was found dead on Monday morning in Parker after an apparent boat crash.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a reported boat collision on the Parker Strip at 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Boaters had discovered the body of 48-year-old David Clark Jr. on a rock formation near Big Bend RV Resort.

