A Bonsall, California man was found dead on Monday morning in Parker after an apparent boat crash.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a reported boat collision on the Parker Strip at 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Boaters had discovered the body of 48-year-old David Clark Jr. on a rock formation near Big Bend RV Resort.
Buckskin Fire Department paramedic arrived and removed Clark’s body and personal watercraft from the rock formation and pronounced him dead at 7:30 a.m.
Through investigations and witness statements, deputies say they determined Clark left a bar on his personal watercraft Sunday night around 9 p.m. When Clark did not return home, his family attempted to locate him on the water but were unsuccessful. The circumstances of the apparent crash are still being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy S. Cook of the Colorado River Station, (760) 326-9200.
