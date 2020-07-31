EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 9 p.m. Friday to add additional information and update the number of fatalities.
A boating accident north of Lake Havasu caused two fatalities Friday night and left another subject with serious injuries.
Two boats crashed into one another Friday night around 7 p.m. near the mouth of the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu, according Mohave County Sheriff's Sgt. Kyler Cox.
Two individuals were confirmed to be deceased. Another person was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. A fourth person, who assisted with CPR as a Good Samaritan was transported to HRMC as a precaution, Cox confirmed.
Cox said the investigation is still ongoing, and responders searched the water with a helicopter to look for any other possible subjects involved.
No other information about the individuals or the cause of the accident could be confirmed as of 9 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.