EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Wednesday morning after more specific details were provided by the county.
Body Beach will be sprayed on Friday morning to rid the area of mosquitoes that were found to be carrying the West Nile virus, and no long-term closure of the area will be necessary.
After the virus was confirmed during routine testing of mosquitoes in the area last week, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has been working with the Arizona State Land Department — which owns Body Beach — to solve the issue, county spokesman Roger Galloway said.
An "adult mosquito control treatment" will take place on Friday morning starting at 4 a.m. Fogging will be finished by sunrise, and the area will be safe to re-enter after 10 a.m.
Baron Pest Control was awarded the contract to provide the services within Mohave County and will complete the task using a backpack fogging machine, county health officials said.
The adulticide being used in MasterLine Kontrol 4-4. The National Pesticide Information Center says this is an insecticide containing "pyrethrins" and is specifically registered for use against mosquitoes. Pyrethrins are insecticides derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers.
While popular for day use, Body Beach also has homeless camp sites that will need to be safely moved out of the spraying area during the procedure. The city will take responsibility for ensuring the area is vacant at the time of the spraying, Mayor Cal Sheehy told the county health department. Police officers will enforce the area and clear it of any individuals, and an officer will also be stationed at the entrance to Body Beach to ensure compliance.
In the meantime, visitors and residents are urged to avoid the area, both on land and water. Signs warning beachgoers are also posted at the street entrance to the area, but plenty of people still ventured out to enjoy the popular beach with friends and family over the weekend.
Visitors and residents can also reduce their risk of contracting the virus with insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites during the active season, the health department says.
Outdoor activities in Havasu should be avoided at dawn and dusk at this time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who become infected do not exhibit any symptoms, but serious symptoms can include encephalitis or meningitis, both of which affect the central nervous system.
(1) comment
who is paying for the spraying on private property open to free public use....................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.